HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose capacity to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

The high court also asked the Centre to explain in affidavit the rationale behind keeping strict control over class of persons who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 currently.

Covishield

A health worker shows the Covishield vaccine, after arrival of the first batch from the Serum Institute of India at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines.

The high court also asked the Centre to explain in affidavit the rationale behind keeping strict control over class of persons who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 currently as under the present system those above the age of 60 years or between 45 to 60 years with comorbidities can receive vaccination.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the two institutes-- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech -- have more capacity to provide the vaccines but it seems that they are not exploiting it fully.

"We are not utilising it fully. We are either donating it to foreign countries or selling it to foreign countries and are not vaccinating our own people.

So there has to be that sense of responsibility and urgency," the bench said.

It also asked the Delhi government to carry out inspection of medical facilities available in court complexes here and to report if COVID-19 vaccination centres could be set up there.

The high court was hearing a PIL initiated by it to examine the demand of Bar Council of Delhi to declare all people associated with the judicial functioning, including judges, court staff and lawyers as "frontline workers" so that they could receive COVID-19 vaccination on priority and without limitations of their age or physical condition.

