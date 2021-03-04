STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA deposits part of service tax after seizure of bank accounts

Verma, who is also a real estate builder, told PTI here on Thursday that the remaining tax will be deposited with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIT) shortly.

Published: 04th March 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Balbir Singh Verma has deposited a part of the service tax levied on the properties that he sold across Shimla after authorities seized his bank accounts.

Verma, who is also a real estate builder, told PTI here on Thursday that the remaining tax will be deposited with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIT) shortly.

On February 24, the CBIT had seized all bank accounts of the ruling party legislator over his failure to deposit tax against several flats sold in various parts of Shimla.

However, Verma said he could not deposit the complete amount due to a technical glitch.

According to the BJP leader, he had received a notice from CBIT in 2016 for depositing service tax of Rs 9.50 crore against several flats sold in 2010, he said.

Subsequently, the two-time MLA filed an appeal with the department and the service tax was reduced to Rs 1.72 crore on December 31, 2019.

The tax was further reduced Rs 86 lakh under the new 'Sabka Vikas' scheme, he added Verma said he tried to deposit the tax online but the required form number 3 could not be downloaded.

As a result, I could not pay the entire tax, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Mla Balbir Singh Verma
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp