Kolkata Diary

Robotic ortho surgery in city hospital

CK Birla Hospitals-CMRI has introduced Robotic Ortho Surgery for the first time in eastern India with latest cutting-edge technology. This knee replacement technology is a solution to high-end complicated replacement procedure which enables surgeons to deliver more predictable outcome along with increased accuracy, said a hospital official. Rakesh Rajput, director, department of orthopaedics, CMRI, said, “It is a state-of-the-art technology, which enables surgeon to replace only the damaged part of the knee with absolute perfection, saving all the other normal structures of the joint.”

Schools do away with summer break

A number of schools in Kolkata city have decided to scrap summer vacation for those students who will be promoted to Class XI this year. The decision was taken with an aim to make up the loss resulting from delayed start of the session. The examinees are also set to have a shorter break between the end of the ICSE (Class X) exams and the start of Class XI session which will be 5 to 10 days in most schools, instead of the usual two to three weeks. Class X board exams are usually over by the end of March and Class XI session starts towards the middle of April. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ICSE exams will start on May 5 and continue till June 7. The results are likely to be announced in July, according to officials privy to the matter.

Get ready to pay traffic fines online

Motorists in Kolkata may soon be able to pay their traffic fines online against compound cases which have already been sent to court. Earlier, a person had to visit the court to pay these fines. Kolkata Police are collaborating with the Calcutta High Court to initiate this project through an e-court where motorists will be able to transfer the fine amount. There would also be an option to contest the imposed fine and fight it out by physically appearing before the court. Officers from Lalbazar police headquarters have held multiple meetings with HC officials in this regard.

Alumni to donate volleyball court

The batch of 1989 of Bengal Engineering College, now IIEST, has raised `30 lakh to develop a volleyball court on the Shibpur campus. The court has been set up at the south-west corner of the ground named Lord’s. The campus has two ground—Oval and Lord’s. The idea to gift the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology a volleyball court was floated when the batch of 1989 had held a reunion in 2019 on the occasion of the 30th year of their graduation. The court has been developed in accordance with the technical specifications set by the Sports Authority of India and International Volleyball Federation.

