STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata Diary

CK Birla Hospitals-CMRI has introduced Robotic Ortho Surgery for the first time in eastern India with latest cutting-edge technology.

Published: 04th March 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Robotic ortho surgery in city hospital
CK Birla Hospitals-CMRI has introduced Robotic Ortho Surgery for the first time in eastern India with latest cutting-edge technology. This knee replacement technology is a solution to high-end complicated replacement procedure which enables surgeons to deliver more predictable outcome along with increased accuracy, said a hospital official. Rakesh Rajput, director, department of orthopaedics, CMRI, said, “It is a state-of-the-art technology, which enables surgeon to replace only the damaged part of the knee with absolute perfection, saving all the other normal structures of the joint.” 

Schools do away with summer break
A number of schools in Kolkata city have decided to scrap summer vacation for those students who will be promoted to Class XI this year. The decision was taken with an aim to make up the loss resulting from delayed start of the session. The examinees are also set to have a shorter break between the end of the ICSE (Class X) exams and the start of Class XI session which will be 5 to 10 days in most schools, instead of the usual two to three weeks. Class X board exams are usually over by the end of March and Class XI session starts towards the middle of April. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ICSE exams will start on May 5 and continue till June 7. The results are likely to be announced in July, according to officials privy to the matter.

Get ready to pay traffic fines online
Motorists in Kolkata may soon be able to pay their traffic fines online against compound cases which have already been sent to court. Earlier, a person had to visit the court to pay these fines. Kolkata Police are collaborating with the Calcutta High Court to initiate this project through an e-court where motorists will be able to transfer the fine amount. There would also be an option to contest the imposed fine and fight it out by physically appearing before the court. Officers from Lalbazar police headquarters have held multiple meetings with HC officials in this regard.

Alumni to donate volleyball court 
The batch of 1989 of Bengal Engineering College, now IIEST, has raised `30 lakh to develop a volleyball court on the Shibpur campus. The court has been set up at the south-west corner of the ground named Lord’s. The campus has two ground—Oval and Lord’s. The idea to gift the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology a volleyball court was floated when the batch of 1989 had held a reunion in 2019 on the occasion of the 30th year of their graduation. The court has been developed in accordance with the technical specifications set by the Sports Authority of India and International Volleyball Federation. 

pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp