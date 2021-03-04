STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naga peace talks back on table, statement made by Ravi in Assembly reckless: NSCN(IM)

The Naga group, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, said it would not sign any agreement that is 'short of mutual standards agreed upon'.

Published: 04th March 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Three weeks after Nagaland Governor and Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks R N Ravi said in the Assembly that political negotiations have concluded, the NSCN(IM) has claimed that his assertion was "reckless" and talks are back on the table.

The Naga group, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, said it would not sign any agreement that is "short of mutual standards agreed upon".

"Recently, unnecessary confusion was thrown into the air because of a reckless statement made by R N Ravi, the governor of Nagaland, in the state Assembly that the Indo- Naga political talks have concluded.

"It is a matter of regret that his (Ravi's) role as interlocutor is nothing less than disparaging and dismal," the statement said.

The NSCN(IM) further stressed that Ravi should be "cautious about every single word he utters" about the vexed issue.

Noting that the negotiations were being held to arrive at a solution that is honourable and acceptable for the Centre as well as the Naga people, the NSCN(IM) said "this is the official understanding and the only way to conclude talks".

Ravi had said in the Assembly last month that negotiations between the Centre and Naga groups on the political imbroglio have concluded and there was a need to move swiftly towards a "final solution".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naga peace talks R N Ravi NSCN(IM)
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp