'Only formals allowed': DM of UP's Sambhal district bans jeans, T-shirt in offices

The jeans-clad employees will be marked half-day absent and sent home to come back in formals. The order said that only pants and shirts were allowed.
 

Published: 04th March 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Jeans

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The District Magistrate of Sambhal district in western UP has passed a unique order asking all the employees at district headquarters to come to the office only in formals. 

He made it clear to the state government employees in Sambhal district that they would not be allowed to wear jeans and T-shirts in offices. The DM claimed that the step was taken to maintain office decorum in the district.

Moreover, DM Sanjeev Ranjan cautioned the employees that action would be initiated against them if found violating the order. “Wearing formal clothes in offices will ensure office decorum and bring seriousness among government staff towards their duties,” said the DM.

The DM was irked after finding the majority of government staff wearing jeans and T-shirts. “Coming to office in casuals amounts to gross violation of the government employees’ code of conduct and office ethics. Only a few come to the office in formals. Henceforth, it is mandatory for all employees in government offices across the district to come in formals or face action,” said Ranjan.

The punishment may range from marking half day present to absent and sending them back home to return in formals. However, he has not specified formal attire. The order said that only pants and a shirt were allowed.

“Attending office in formals ensures seriousness at work,” he stressed.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also issued an order in 2017 after assuming office saying that the staff should come in proper pants and shirt instead of jeans and t-shirt in government offices. He had also issued another order banning smoking and chewing paan masala (Gutkha) in government offices.

But after compliance of a few months, things came back to square one.

