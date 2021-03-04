STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Swedish counterpart on March 5

This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015, according to the statement.

Published: 04th March 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven on Friday during which they will deliberate on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global issues, including further strengthening of cooperation in the post-COVID era.

India and Sweden have warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and rules-based international order, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, innovation, science and technology as well as research and development, it said.

During the summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues, including further strengthening of cooperation in the post-COVID era, the MEA said.

This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Stockholm in April 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit, while Löfven had visited India in February 2016 for the special Make in India week, it noted.

Earlier, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2015.

In April last year, the two prime ministers had a telephonic conversation to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Their Majesties Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden had visited India in December 2019.

Around 250 Swedish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as health and life sciences, auto industry, clean technology, defence, heavy machinery and equipment, the statement said.

Around 75 Indian companies are also active in Sweden, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi India sweden ties Sweden
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp