STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Strict action will be taken against Sharjeel Usmani: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

There is no reason to back anyone who poses a threat to national security, Pawar said, adding that all should take sensible positions on crucial issues.

Published: 04th March 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who is accused of hurting religious sentiments with his comments made at Elgar Parishad in Pune in January this year.

There is no reason to back anyone who poses a threat to national security, Pawar said, adding that all should take sensible positions on crucial issues.

Pawar made the remarks in the state Legislative Council.

"Strict action will be taken against Sharjeel Usmani and those who have committed the crime. Nobody will be spared. You also should not have two positions on the country and state's social security," he said, without naming any party.

The Maharashtra BJP has been demanding action against Usmani.

In an apparent reference to Republic TV editor-in- chief Arnab Goswami, Pawar said, "Allegations were levelled against a so-called journalist.

He was also arrested on the charges of abetting suicide. There are allegations of disclosing serious and confidential information regarding the countrys security on WhatsApp.

This journalist had expressed joy after the country's soldiers were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack."

"When this journalist, who had posed threat to the country's and social security, was arrested in connection with some other offence, several people opposed his arrest.

Some of us (legislature members) even staged hunger strike outside Mantralaya. There were less people for hunger strike. But such agitations were also staged," he added.

Opposition parties like the Congress had last month accused Goswami of leaking information related to national security after purported WhatsApp chats between him and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) head Partho Dasgupta in connection with the Balakot air strike went viral on social media.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam and three others were detained in November last year for protesting outside Mantralaya (the state secretariat) without taking permission from authorities.

The protest outside Mantralaya in south Mumbai was held to denounce Goswami' arrest in a 2018 abetment to suicide case by the Raigad police.

"There is no reason to back anyone who poses a threat to national security. We all should take sensible positions on such issues.

This is my clear view and it is the view of our Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) too," Pawar added.

During his address, Pawar also said that the MVA government - of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - is committed to all-round development of Maharashtra, and assured that there will be no injustice meted to any of the state's regions in allocation of development funds.

Pawar, who handles the finance portfolio, said the government did not slash fund allocations for key departments like public health, medical education, police and food and civil supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The state government took an important decision of reducing stamp duty to give momentum to the state's economy and revive the construction sector...This helped realise the commoners' dream of buying homes," he added.

Stating that the threat of COVID-19 still persists, Pawar urged the people to maintain proper physical distance, wear masks and wash hands regularly.

He asked the opposition parties to cooperate with the government in the fight against coronavirus.

Pawar added that the Centre is yet to give the GST dues of Rs 32,000 crore to Maharashtra, and expressed hope that it will clear the same immediately.

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Pravin Darekar congratulated the deputy chief minister for giving detailed replies to questions raised by the members of the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharjeel usmani Ajit Pawar Elgar Parishad
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp