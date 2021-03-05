Illegal nursing home manager, associate held in UP's Bhadohi for botched delivery as newborn dies

By PTI

BHADOHI: The manager of an illegal private nursing home and her driver were arrested after a newborn died allegedly due to a lapse on their part during surgery while the mother had to be rushed to another hospital in critical condition, police said on Friday.

Nisha Dubey, wife of Avneesh Dubey and a resident of Vedmanpur in Chauri police station area, was rushed to a two-room nursing home on Thursday night.

Shaheen Khan, who runs the nursing home, and her car driver Neeraj conducted a surgery on the woman on Friday morning.

During the operation, they tore her abdomen that led to the death of the newborn, Chief Medical Officer Laxmi Singh said.

The condition of the mother also deteriorated and she had to be rushed to another hospital in critical condition.

A complaint in this connection was filed by the angered family members and a case was filed, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh.

The alleged fake doctor/manager of the nursing home and the driver were arrested and sent to jail.

The CMO said the said nursing home was checked and found to be functioning with no doctors for more than an year.

Instructions were issued to seal it back then but the centre was still going on, the CMO added.