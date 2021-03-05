STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India successfully tests ramjet technology to help develop long range air to air missiles

Defence sources said a prototype of an air-to-air missile based on the technology was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 10.30 am to gauge the performance of the system

Published: 05th March 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet technology being tested from the ITR off the Odisha coast on Friday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India on Friday successfully carried out a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from a defence facility off the Odisha coast paving the way for development of long range air to air missiles.

Defence sources said a prototype of an air-to-air missile based on the technology was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 10.30 am to gauge the performance of the system.

An air launch scenario was simulated by the ground booster during the test and the missile was guided to high altitude to simulate aircraft release conditions. Subsequently the nozzle-less booster was ignited and it accelerated the system to the required Mach number for ramjet operation.

All the subsystems including the ground booster motor and nozzle-less motor performed as expected. The separation of the ground booster was also perfect.

"The successful demonstration of the technology will enable DRDO to develop long range air to air missiles. So far such technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world," a defence official told The New Indian Express.

Many new technologies including solid fuel based ducted ramjet technology were proven during the test. The performance of the missile was monitored using the data captured by electro optical, radar and telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives.

The air breathing ramjet technology will propel long range air-to-air to engage with targets at supersonic speed. This was the third test of the technology. The first and second tests were conducted in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists of various DRDO labs including Hyderabad based DRDL and RCI and Pune based HEMRL.

Secretary of Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team involved in the mission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramjet technology SFDR Missile
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp