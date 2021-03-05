Maharashtra: Five-year-old crushed to death by water tanker in Thane

By PTI

THANE: A five-year-old boy riding pillion on a two-wheeler was crushed to death by a water tanker in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.

The accident took place in the afternoon when the family was riding on a scooter on Ghodbunder Road, chief of the civic disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.

The two-wheeler skidded and fell on the road, following which a water tanker passing by crushed the boy to death, the official said.

The boy's parents sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that further probe is underway.