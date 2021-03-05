Now, renew Driving License online by following these steps
No need to bribe RTO sharks, you can do it online through Aadhaar-based authentication from now. A look at some of the DL-related services you can avail online.
Published: 05th March 2021 02:22 AM | Last Updated: 05th March 2021 08:08 AM | A+A A-
Want your driving licence renewed? No need to bribe RTO sharks, you can do it online through Aadhaar-based authentication from now. A look at some of the DL-related services you can avail online
- Learner’s Licence.
- Renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required.
- Duplicate DL.
- Change of address in DL and certificate of registration.
- Issuing international driving permit.
- Surrender of class of vehicle from licence.
- Application for temporary registration of motor vehicle.
- Application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body.
- Application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration.
- Application for NOC for certificate of registration.
- Notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle.
- Application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle.
- Intimation of change of address in certificate of registration.
- Endorsement or termination of hire-purchase agreement.
This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them avail these services in a hassle free, contactless manner.
It will also reduce the footfall in RTO offices.
Aadhaar authentication mandatory for these contactless services.