Now, renew Driving License online by following these steps

No need to bribe RTO sharks, you can do it online through Aadhaar-based authentication from now. A look at some of the DL-related services you can avail online.

Published: 05th March 2021 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Driving license test

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

  • Learner’s Licence.
  • Renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required.
  • Duplicate DL.
  • Change of address in DL and certificate of registration.
  • Issuing international driving permit.
  • Surrender of class of vehicle from licence.
  • Application for temporary registration of motor vehicle.
  • Application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body.
  • Application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration.
  • Application for NOC for certificate of registration.
  • Notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle.
  • Application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle.
  • Intimation of change of address in certificate of registration.
  • Endorsement or termination of hire-purchase agreement.

This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them avail these services in a hassle free, contactless manner.

It will also reduce the footfall in RTO offices.

Aadhaar authentication mandatory for these contactless services.

