Now, renew Driving License online by following these steps

By Express News Service

Want your driving licence renewed? No need to bribe RTO sharks, you can do it online through Aadhaar-based authentication from now. A look at some of the DL-related services you can avail online

Learner’s Licence.

Renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required.

Duplicate DL.

Change of address in DL and certificate of registration.

Issuing international driving permit.

Surrender of class of vehicle from licence.

Application for temporary registration of motor vehicle.

Application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body.

Application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration.

Application for NOC for certificate of registration.

Notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle.

Application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle.

Intimation of change of address in certificate of registration.

Endorsement or termination of hire-purchase agreement.

This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them avail these services in a hassle free, contactless manner.

It will also reduce the footfall in RTO offices.

Aadhaar authentication mandatory for these contactless services.