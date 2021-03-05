SC seeks Bihar govt's response in Mohd Shahabuddin's arms act case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a detailed response from the Bihar government after hearing a petition filed by jailed former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, challenging his conviction in an arms act case.

"We seek the Bihar government's reply in the petition filed by the convict," the single-judge bench of Justice Bhushan said.

The apex court said it would most likely take up the matter for hearing in April second week.

A court in Bihar had convicted Shahabuddin to 10 years of imprisonment for his involvement in an arms act case. Challenging the Bihar court's order, Shahabuddin then filed an appeal before the Supreme Court and sought appropriate orders.

Shahabuddin's senior lawyer submitted to the apex court that his client has been in jail for the last 14 years in a murder case.