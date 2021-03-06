2014 killing of Assam Police top cop: NIA files chargesheet against 3 bodo terrorists

By ANI

GUWAHATI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet before the Special NIA Court here against three bodo terrorists in connection with the killing of former Additional Superintendent of Police Gulzar Hussain in 2014.

In a statement, the NIA said that the chargesheet against three accused -- namely Bishnu Narzary alias Berama, Nitul Daimary alias Naihab and Runiluish Diamary alias Monthai - has been filed under Sections 16, 18, 20 of Unlawful Activities (P) Act, Sections 34, 120B, 302, 307 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

The case was initially registered at Dhekiajuli Police Station, Assam, District Sonitpur on January 28, 2014, relating to an ambush that resulted in the death of Hussain, then Additional, Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur and a civilian Anlark Basumatary, and injuries to several other police personnel.

"The investigation of the case has revealed that the members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-S) had laid the ambush which resulted in the death of the then ASP, Sonitpur District and one civilian, besides injuring several police personnel," NIA said.

Two of the chargesheeted accused in the instant case -- Bishnu Narzary and Nitul Daimary -- have also been convicted in another case wherein Bishnu has been given the death sentence and Nitul has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Two other NDFB cadres viz. Kham Daimary alias Lotham and Junu Basumatary alias B Sijou alias Sijou, who were involved in the crime, have been already killed in separate encounters with security forces," the NIA statement added.

Further investigation is underway.