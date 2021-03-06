Rape victim set ablaze dies of burns at Jaipur hospital

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 30-year-old rape victim who was allegedly set on fire at her home in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh succumbed to her burn injuries at a hospital here on Saturday, police said.

Meanwhile, police have detained two people for questioning in the case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh to the dead woman's family members, an official statement said.

The woman was set on fire in the early hours on Thursday. A man entered her house, sprinkled kerosene on the floor, knocked on the door and called the woman by her name.

As she opened the door, the man dropped a burning stick on the floor, resulting in serious injuries to her, police had said.

The victim's maternal grandmother has alleged that her rapist committed the crime.

DGP M L Lathar said the people detained are being thoroughly interrogated.

He said the investigation is being done by a DSP-level officer under the supervision of Hanumangarh SP Priti Jain.

Policemen trained in cyber technology have been included in the investigation team.

Forensic experts are inspecting the crime spot, he added.

The incident had taken place in the Goluwala police station area of Hanumangarh district. The victim was referred to Jaipur's SMS Hospital, where she died on Saturday.