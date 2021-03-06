Sonia, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan in Modi-led panel for commemoration of 75 years of independence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre constituted a national committee under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 259 members, including all union ministers, chief ministers, Opposition leaders for the commemoration of 75 years of independence this year.

The committee includes several Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, S Jaishankar and Prakash Javadekar. It will also include former president Pratibha Patil, CJI S A Bobde, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Devegowda, chief ministers, governors, and Opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury. Economist Amartya Sen is also a part of the committee.

Other notable panel members include artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachhan, Rajnikanth, A R Rahman, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Prosenjit Chatterjee, sportspersons like Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni, P T Usha, Mary Kom, spiritual leaders, film directors, and business leaders like Ratan Tata, Nandan Nilekani, among others.