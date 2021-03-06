STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan in Modi-led panel for commemoration of 75 years of independence

The committee includes several Union ministers  including Amit Shah,  Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, S Jaishankar and Prakash Javadekar.

Published: 06th March 2021 08:49 AM

Independance day panel

PM Modi is leading a 259 member panel for the commemoration of 75 years of Indian independance.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre constituted a national committee under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 259 members, including all union ministers, chief ministers, Opposition leaders for the commemoration of 75 years of independence this year. 

The committee includes several Union ministers  including Amit Shah,  Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, S Jaishankar and Prakash Javadekar. It will also include former president Pratibha Patil, CJI S A Bobde, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former prime ministers  Manmohan Singh and  H D Devegowda, chief ministers, governors, and Opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury. Economist Amartya Sen is also a part of the committee. 

Other notable panel members  include artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachhan, Rajnikanth, A R Rahman, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Prosenjit Chatterjee, sportspersons like Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni,  P T Usha, Mary Kom, spiritual leaders, film directors, and business leaders like Ratan Tata, Nandan Nilekani, among others. 

TAGS
Modi Rajinikanth Lata Mangeshkar Amitabh Bachchan
Comments

