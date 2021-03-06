STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will handsomely defeat 'outsider' Mamata in Nandigram, says Suvendu Adhikari

File photo of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

By PTI

KOLKATA: Stinging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "running away" from her Bhowanipore seat in Kolkata, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday asserted he is "200 per cent" sure of handsomely defeating the TMC supremo, who is an "outsider" in Nandigram seat.

The BJP named Adhikari, a former minister in Banerjee's cabinet, as its candidate in the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, from where the chief minister will also contest the assembly elections.

"Why have you deserted your Bhowanipore constituency? Why have you run away? Is it because the BJP had won in the booth at Mitra Institution in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections? You cannot even win in your own locality," Adhikary said at a rally in the Behala area of Kolkata.

Exuding confidence of trouncing Banerjee in Nandigram, Adhikary said, "I had defeated Lakshman Seth in Nandigram, I will defeat the honourable (Banerjee) this time. She is an outsider in Nandigram whereas I am a 'bhumiputra' (son of the soil) of the area."

Attacking the Banerjee family, Adhikari alleged that due to barricades and security arrangements in front of the chief minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's house on Harish Mukherjee Road, people are being inconvenienced as they are unable to take out any kind of procession, including the religious ones.

He alleged that many small businesses in the area had to be shut down and the plots were given to big businessmen "to suit the interest of one family".

Adhikari said that the CBI did the right thing by questioning the Banerjee family as they are not above the law.

Alleging large-scale irregularities in SSC, he said, "If voted to power, the BJP will fix the issue and ensure transparency in all recruitment exams, bringing smiles on the faces of three crore unemployed youths."

"The poor people who lost their money in ponzi scams like Saradha are yet to get back their money. These scams flourished under the patronage of the TMC ministers. Once elected to power, the BJP will ensure that the money is returned to these depositors," he said.

