STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP, RSS and some Mahasabha elements are 'merchants of hatred', says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

It said that several statements made by the Congress leader showed that he supported "extremists".

Published: 07th March 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday accused the BJP, RSS and "some elements" of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha of being "merchants of hatred".

The BJP, however, hit back saying that the party and the Sangh Parivar does not need any certificate from Singh.

It said that several statements made by the Congress leader showed that he supported "extremists".

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and some elements of Hindu Mahasabha are opposed to the tradition of communal harmony and its culture. They are merchants of hatred. They engage in violence by spreading hatred," Digvijaya Singh told reporters in Indore when asked about Hindu Mahasabha's proposed Gwalior-Delhi vehicle rally.

He said this is the same ideology that led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Singh criticised the Mahasabha over the vehicle rally that is to be held on March 14 to inform people about the lives Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte.

Reacting to his statement, state BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma said, "We do not need any certificate about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar from Digvijaya Singh. Many of his statements show that his mentality is pro-Muslim and he always supports extremists."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP RSS Digvijaya Singh
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp