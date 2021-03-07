STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Punjab adds 1,051 new cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

Meanwhile, 693 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,74,967, the bulletin said.

Published: 07th March 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

CHANDIGARH: Seventeen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 1,051 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 188,391, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the disease has claimed 5,927 lives in the state.

The number of active cases also increased from 7,164 on Saturday to 7,497 on Sunday.

SBS Nagar reported the maximum 157 cases, followed by Jalandhar (131), Kapurthala (117), Ludhiana (108) and Amritsar (102).

There are 14 patients who are on ventilator while 143 are on oxygen support, the bulletin added.

Punjab has seen a spurt in virus cases in recent days.

On Saturday, a night curfew was imposed in four districts of the state to tackle the coronavirus spread.

The districts where the curfew was imposed were Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

