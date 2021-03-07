STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Current and former Rajasthan MLAs to get coronavirus vaccine tomorrow

According to a senior assembly official, the vaccination drive will be carried out in phases and the sitting MLAs will be called for it on Monday.

Published: 07th March 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Current and former Rajasthan MLAs will be administered coronavirus vaccine along with their family members at the state Assembly in a drive beginning Monday.

"It is for the first time that MLAs, ex-MLAs and their family members are being vaccinated at the state assembly. The move will motivate others and send a message among masses. It will also put an end to any kind of apprehension," said Mahesh Joshi, Congress Party's chief whip in the state assembly.

Under the drive, the vaccine will be administered to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 having co-morbidities.

On Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje had got their first vaccination dose.

