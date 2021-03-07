Patna Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manas Acharya, managing director of Silk India Art and Craft, said silk saris from 15 states are on display.

Published: 07th March 2021

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police Research and Develo-pment Bureau of New Delhi.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

CM flags off electric bus services in state capital
Promoting eco-friendly transportation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flagged off 12 electric buses in Patna recently, besides launching 70 deluxe and semi-deluxe buses to different destinations from the state capital. The chief Minister said a total of 25 electric buses would start operations from this month. Transport Secretary Sanjay K Aggarwal said all the newly launched electric buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS system and other security facilities. “Also, certain seats are reserved for women and girls in the electric buses,” the Transport Secretary said. 

10-day Silk India exhibition commences
With the advent of festivals, the Silk India Art and Craft has organised a 10-day Silk India Exhibition at Patna with an aim to provide a wide range of saris, suited to various events like wedding ceremonies and family events.

Manas Acharya, managing director of Silk India Art and Craft, said silk saris from 15 states are on display. The event started on March 5 and will continue till March 14. Silk saris from Coimbatore and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru silk, Crepe and Georgette sarees from Karnataka, raw silk material, Kalamkari from Andhra, pure silk sari from Bihar and other states have been exhibited. Tabi silk, Pashimana shawl, Chinan silk from J&K, Jaipuri Kuti, block prints, Sanganeri prints, Kota Doria from UP, Shanti Niketan Kantha sarees from Bengal are the other attractions.

Alertness on part of cops a must for women safety
The director general of Bihar Home Guards, Shobha Ohatkar said alertness and promptness of police in responding to distress calls from women is one of the effective ways to ensure safety to women. Speaking as chief guest after inaugurating a five-day workshop on women safety at the police headquarter, Ohatkar dwelt upon various measures related to women safety in Bihar. The workshop has been organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police Research and Develo-pment Bureau of New Delhi.

Self defence lessons for minority community girls
In an initiative aimed at empowering girls, Kishanganj police superintendent Kumar Ashish organised a self-defence training session for 800 girls from the minority community in the district. Organised at the Tauhid Educational Trust-run school, Kishanganj’s specialised wing of women police personnel imparted training to the girls on self defence and made them aware about PINK patrolling also. The Kishanganj police superintendent, known for his creative policing methods, said that the specialised women force of district police are deployed exclusively for protection of girls and women. 

