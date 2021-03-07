STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Poribortan will happen in Delhi instead of Bengal': Mamata hits back at PM as she protests LPG price hike

'We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one... If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC', the Trinamool Supremo said in Siliguri.

Published: 07th March 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 08:38 AM

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a protest rally against the hike in fuel and LPG prices in Siliguri Sunday March 7 2021. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Hitting back at the BJP over its allegation of “syndicate raj” in West Bengal under the TMC rule, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah are part of a “syndicate”.

“Modi and Shah are the only syndicate in India. Look at the increase in fuel prices. Covid pandemic happened but the PM  was nowhere to be found. You get free rice but you spent on expensive gas to cook it,” said Banerjee while organising a protest march against the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders at Siliguri. Mamata was accompanied by her Cabinet colleague Chandrima Bhttacharya and MPs Mimi Chakrabarty and Nusrat Jahan.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a protest rally against
the hike in fuel and LPG prices, in Siliguri on Sunday | PTI

ALSO READ | Bengal polls: Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's Brigade rally

Launching a fresh tirade against Modi, Banerjee alleged that the PM was peddling lies to mislead the electorates in the poll-bound state. “He (Modi) has made many false promises over the years and the people of Bengal no longer trust him. Why the PM has not deposited  `15 lakh to the bank accounts of every citizen as promised by him before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. You have made many empty promises and people will not accept your false words every day. You have made the LPG cylinders inaccessible to common people,” she lashed out.

Asking people to raise their voice against the “riot- mongering BJP,” Banerjee said, “People of Bengal, who had been living in peace casting aside barriers of community and language, would come under grave threat if the saffron party comes to power.” The protest march is said to be TMC’s effort to woo women homemakers. “Since the homemakers take care of kitchens, the price hike of LPG has directly affected them. To portray herself as a voice of the homemakers, she took three women party colleagues with her in the event,’’ said a TMC leader.

