Six states account for nearly 85 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases: Centre

NEW DELHI: Six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Gujarat are reporting high daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 84.71 per cent of the 18,711 new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187.

It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the states and UTs reporting higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases, the ministry said.

It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, that are showing steep increase in the daily new cases.

The other states reporting high daily COVID-19 cases are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry highlighted.

India's total COVID-9 active cases increased to 1.84 lakh (1,84,523) which now consists of 1.65 per cent of the total infections.

According to the data, 100 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 87 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47).

Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths.

Punjab reported 12 deaths.

In the past two weeks, 10 states have not reported any COVID-19 deaths while 12 states reported between 1 and 10 deaths.

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

These are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

More than 2 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions, as per the provisional report till Sunday 7 am.

These include 69,82,637 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the 1st dose, 35,42,123 HCWs who have been given the 2nd dose, 65,85,752 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 2,11,918 FLWs (2nd Dose), 4,76,041 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 31,23,873 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-50 of the vaccination drive (6th March), more than 14 lakh vaccine doses were given.

Out of which, 11,71,673 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 17,654 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,53,020 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The 11,71,673 beneficiaries include 7,45,639 aged over 60 and 1,29,295 aged 45 to 60 with comorbidities.