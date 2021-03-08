STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15-year-old raped by nine people over eight days in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The DSP said a medical examination of the girl was conducted immediately and four of the accused were held.

Published: 08th March 2021

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at separate places by at least nine people over eight days in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, police said on Monday.

Two of the accused are minors.

The girl somehow managed to reach her home on Friday after which a complaint was lodged.

Four of the accused, including the two minors, have been held, police said.

Suket DSP Manjeet Singh said the girl alleged that her friend Bulbul and another youth, Chothmal, on February 25 took her to Jhalawar City on the pretext of buying a schoolbag for her.

He, however, said the girl is a school dropout.

She alleged that two to three other people joined them at a park where she was drugged and raped by them.

She alleged that at least nine people at different times and separate places in Jhalawar raped her over eight days.

The DSP said a medical examination of the girl was conducted immediately and four of the accused were held.

Two of them are minor and attempts are under way to arrest the rest, he said.

