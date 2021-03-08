STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
About 17 lakh Covid-19 vaccine shots given on Monday; highest in a day so far

Of those who took the shots on Monday, about 12 lakh people were those above 60 and persons aged 45-59 with serious underlying conditions.

Published: 08th March 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker injecting Covid-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai

A health worker injecting Covid-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The daily Covid-19 vaccination number registered a big jump in the country on Monday as nearly 17 lakh vaccine doses were administered to targeted beneficiaries till 9 in the evening as per the provisional reports.

This is the highest daily number of vaccinations against coronavirus achieved in India so far. 

Of those who took the shots on Monday, about 12 lakh people were those above 60 and persons aged 45-59 with serious underlying conditions.

READ| 38 Rajasthan MLAs take first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

The cumulative number of Covid19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.26 Crore on Monday when 1430954 beneficiaries took the first jabs while 265634 received their second and final A total of 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 9 pm

These include 70,41,584 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 37,12,906 healthcare workers who have taken the second, 67,73,081 frontline workers (first dose), 3,13,835 front line workers (second dose),41,85,274 beneficiaries over 60 and 6,58,918 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 for healthcare workers and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. The drive further expanded on March 1 to cover people above 60 and also for people 45-59 years old with certain ailments.


 

