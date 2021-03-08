STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alert sounded in Corbett Tiger Reserve over poacher threat

The recent nabbing of poachers from Lakhimpur Kheri and Pithoragarh is also alarming, added officials.

Published: 08th March 2021 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Bengal Tiger

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: An alert has been sounded in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) after its Special Observation Group (SOG) deployed in the Kalagarh area (close to the Uttar Pradesh border) informed authorities about active poachers in the area. 

The officials of the reserve said that an alert has been sounded as there has been an increase in the movement of people in this area, presumably due to the reopening of the Nepal route.

"Southern boundary of Corbett is sensitive in terms of infiltration. The villages of the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh located at the border of CTR act as patches to infiltrate,” said a senior IFS officer on the condition of anonymity. 

The recent nabbing of poachers from Lakhimpur Kheri and Pithoragarh is also alarming, added officials.

On March 3, five poachers were seized with 20 tiger bones in Lakhimpur Kheri.

On February 14th in Takiyapurva village near Dudhwa Tiger Reserve’s Bailrayan Forest Range, two persons were caught with the hide of an adult tiger, which officials said appeared to have been killed barely a few days ago.

At more than 240, CTR has the world's largest Bengal tiger population. 

In July 2020, a report titled  ‘Status of Tigers Co-predators and Prey in India’, released by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change on the eve of Global Tiger Day revealed that the CTR has 14 tigers per 100 square kilometres which is the highest in India amongst 50 tiger reserves in the country. 

The 656-page report which was termed as the "world's largest effort invested in any wildlife survey till date" mentioned that the CTR has the highest tiger numbers with 231 inside the reserve and 266 'utilizing' the reserve. 

'Utilizing' here means that the animal not necessarily shares habitat on a permanent basis but move from one area to another using corridor which connects the forests where the tiger resides.  

Interestingly, the report underlining the concerns for the corridors warned that these (corridors) are further threatened by the proposed Kandi road that will connect Kotdwar to Ramnagar through parts of CTR.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corbett Tiger Reserve
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp