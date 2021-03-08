STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal poll: ECI removes top cop after TMC makes his wife candidate

According to rules, none in the family of a candidate can be involved in the election process, the official of the Chief Electoral Officers office said.

Published: 08th March 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday removed Superintendent of Police of Howrah (Rural) Soumya Roy after his wife became a candidate of the ruling Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections in West Bengal, an official said.

The TMC has nominated Roy's wife, actress Lovely Maitra, for the Sonapur Dakshin seat in South 24 Parganas district.

According to rules, none in the family of a candidate can be involved in the election process, the official of the Chief Electoral Officers office said.

"Soumya Roy has been removed. His wife Lovely Maitra is a candidate and he will not be involved in the election process in any form," the senior official told PTI.

Soon after Maitra was named as the TMC candidate for the Sonapur Dakshin seat, opposition political parties have raised questions on how her husband could continue as the SP of Howrah (Rural).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumya Roy Election Commission TMC Lovely Maitra
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp