BJP's central observers submit report to high command over party's crisis in Uttarakhand

There are speculations about the leadership change in Uttarakhand as several ministers and around twenty MLAs are against the working style of Rawat.

Published: 08th March 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 12:08 PM

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

Image of BJP flags used for representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI/UTTARAKHAND: BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Raman Singh, who was appointed to look after the current crisis within the party's state unit, has submitted its report to the BJP's high command, said sources.

Last week, BJP Uttarakhand held an emergency core group meeting which was attended by observer Raman Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Ajay Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Mala Rajya Laxmi and others.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand glacial burst: Recovery of two more bodies takes death toll to 72

According to sources, several MLAs and some ministers complained about the Chief Minister to the party leadership. Later, the BJP central high command sent Raman Singh as party observer for the emergency core group meeting, which was attended by Dushyant Gautam, general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP.

After the core group meeting party, Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam submitted their report, the party high command called Trivendra Singh Rawat to Delhi. He will meet the BJP's Central leadership today.

Meanwhile, Rawat has left for Delhi in a special aircraft from Uttarakhand. 

