Discrimination results in distorted form of society like Maoism: Yogi Adityanath 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said whenever society discriminates against its own people, a distorted form of it like Maoism in Nepal is witnessed.

Addressing an event held to mark International Women's Day, the CM said the question remains why there is discrimination against women and could solutions be found by remaining confined to the formality of holding programmes on the day.

Referring to the Tharu community, Adityanath said earlier it did not get government facilities but it started contributing to society when it started receiving those.

"The same community turned Maoist in Nepal and disrupted arrangements there," he said.

"Society when discriminates against its own people, then a distorted form of it like Maoism in Nepal is seen," the CM said.

The CM claimed that his government has worked for the uplift of women and said "Mission Shakti" was launched for their empowerment.