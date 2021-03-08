STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farooq Abdullah brushes aside BJP's resolution to form next govt in Jammu & Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: A day after the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit adopted a resolution to form the next government in the Union Territory, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday pooh-poohed the resolve and said "I will see how it is going to happen''.

He also criticised the BJP for allegedly dubbing him and other leaders as "Pakistani" during election time and urged the people to stay away from the "politics of religion and hatred".

"They (BJP) are making noises that we are coming (to power). They will never come," the former chief minister said addressing a function to mark the International Women's Day at the NC headquarters here.

At a two-day working committee meeting at Katra in Reasi district, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit adopted a resolution on Sunday to form the next government in the union territory of its own whenever the Assembly elections are held.

"They say we will form the (next) government. I will see how it is going to happen. Will they come from the sky? We are standing in their way and how you will remove us. The National Conference has a history of sacrifice and lives in the hearts of the people," Abdullah said.

Without identifying anyone but apparently referring to the BJP, he said "they are creating hatred" among the people to win the elections.

"When the elections come, we are dubbed as Pakistanis despite the fact that we have spent ourselves to keep the Indian flag high and thousands of our workers and leaders have sacrificed their lives.

However, when the elections are over, we become Indians...I am surprised," he said.

Advising the party workers to keep away from the politics of hatred and religion, he said all religions are equal and no religion is bad.

"It is a man who is bad and not the religion. Had we known our religion in real sense, we would not criticise any other religion...We have to teach our children the right knowledge of the religion," he said.

He asked the National Conference (NC) workers to identify and reach out to the women who have the urge to serve the society as "we have to think how we can build our future and make J&K a prosperous state."

"You have to speak to the people and educate them about the false propaganda. Tomorrow they will come chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' and you line up and vote for them without taking into consideration what they have been doing.

"We forewarned you about the happenings but nobody paid any heed at that time. This is just a beginning, you will see what is going to happen next... the farmers are on the roads, prices have skyrocketed, unemployment is on the rise. They have ruined everything," he said.

Abdullah asked District Development Council (DDC) members, especially women, to work with the administration for the benefit of all.

"You have been voted by people, both men and women. You have to work for all including those who have voted against you," he said.

Comments





Videos
Gallery
