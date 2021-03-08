STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Scindia could have become CM with Congress, but has become backbencher in BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Sources further informed that Gandhi further said, "Write it down, he will never become Chief Minister there. He will have to come back here for that."

Published: 08th March 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia could have become chief minister with the Congress but has become a backbencher in the BJP, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

According to sources, while speaking to the Youth Wing of the party about the importance of Congress organisation, Gandhi said, "He (Scindia) would have become the Chief Minister had he stayed with Congress but Scindia has become a backbencher in the BJP. Scindia had the option to strengthen the organisation by working with Congress workers. I told him - One day you will become the Chief Minister. But he chose another route."

Sources further informed that Gandhi further said, "Write it down, he will never become Chief Minister there. He will have to come back here for that."

He also instructed the Youth party workers to fight the ideology of RSS and not be afraid of anyone.

Scindia had resigned from the Congress party and joined the BJP in March last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp