TMC seeks adjournment of Parliament session, cities elections in five states

Published: 08th March 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has written a letter to the RS chairman seeking adjournment of the Parliament session. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress on Monday sought an adjournment of the Parliament session citing assembly elections in five states of the country.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, TMC national spokesperson and RS member Derek O'Brien said due to the polls, MPs of his party would not be able to attend the Parliament session.

"I am writing to you as the Parliamentary Party leader (Rajya Sabha) for the All India Trinamool Congress.

Sir, we urge you to consider the adjournment of the ensuing Parliament session, because of the declaration of elections in five states," he said.

"The Election Commission of India, on 26th February 2021, has announced election for five states, including Bengal. Due to the ongoing intensive election preparations in the State, the Members of Parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress would find it difficult to attend the second part of the Budget Session beginning from 8th March 2021," he wrote in the letter.

TMC MP Sudeep Bandyopadhyay has also written to the Lok Sabha Speaker on the same issue, requesting that Parliament be adjourned due to the polls.

While O'Brien's letter is dated March 8, Bandyopadhyay had written to the LS Speaker on February 6.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday but its duration is likely to be curtailed as most top politicians would be busy campaigning for assembly polls taking place in March-April.

As of now, the session will conclude on April 8.

O'Brien, in his letter, mentioned two precedents when Parliament sessions were adjourned due to polls in states.

He cited the example of the 222nd session which commenced on February 21, 2011, and was scheduled to conclude on April 21, 2011.

However, due to upcoming state assembly elections in five states -- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the House was adjourned sine die on March 25, 2011, he said.

The second instance he provided was the 214th session which commenced on October 17, 2008, and was adjourned early on October 24, 2008, to meet again on 10 December 2008.

The session, as per the original schedule, was to continue up to November 21, 2008.

However, due to upcoming state assembly elections in some states, the House was adjourned till December 10, 2008.

"I am optimistic you will consider this proposal of ours," the TMC leader said.

