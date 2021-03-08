STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women capable of creating history, future with formidable grace: Rahul Gandhi

Don't let anyone stop you, Rahul said as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party echoed him in sending out the message of women's empowerment on the day.

Published: 08th March 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Congress party sent out the message of women's empowerment on Int'l women's day. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Don't let anyone stop you, he added as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party echoed him in sending out the message of women's empowerment on the day.

Giving more and more space to women's voices is the foundation of women's empowerment, Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

The more women people's representatives, lawyers, pilots, entrepreneurs, soldiers, doctors, teachers, writers, journalists, sportspersons and artists there will be, the more the world will look beautiful and powerful, the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I am proud that the policies of the Congress have strengthened the leadership of women in local bodies in our country," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Women's leadership in India had shown how powerfully and beautifully women can lead the country as sarpanches, chief ministers and as prime minister, she added.

Narishakti - women power - is the only way the true idea of India as envisioned by our ancestors will be accomplished. Let us stand by her, let us stand for her, let us follow her lead into a truly equal, free, safe & prosperous tomorrow," the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle.

It described women as the backbone of the nation and said each of them should be celebrated each day.

Women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace. Don't let anyone stop you. You, read Rahul Gandhi's tweet.

