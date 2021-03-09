STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
75th year of Independence must showcase India’s glory: PM Modi

Modi said the celebration should be based on public participation, must reflect the spirit of the country’s freedom movement and showcase its achievements to the world since 1947.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:26 AM

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spelt out five pillars to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence by stressing on ‘Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolve at 75’. The Prime Minister led national committee to commemorate 75 years of Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Monday.

It was also attended by Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, leaders, scientists, officials and others.

“The country will celebrate the occasion of 75 years of Independence with grandeur and enthusiasm befitting the historic nature, glory and importance of the occasion. It should be one such festival in which the spirit of freedom struggle, tribute to the martyrs and their pledge to create India could be experienced,” said the Prime Minister. 

Modi said the celebration should be based on public participation, must reflect the spirit of the country’s freedom movement and showcase its achievements to the world since 1947.

“When we talk about public participation for preparations, it engulfs the aspirations, feelings, thoughts, suggestions and dreams of 130 crore Indians,” he added.

The PM stated that the festival should reflect the light of the spirituality of the sages and the talent and strength of scientists.

He said this event will also showcase achievements of these 75 years to the world and also give a framework for resolution (of pressing issues) to us for the next 25 years.  

He also emphasised on the need to honour and take the stories of lesser known freedom fighters to people.

