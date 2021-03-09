STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9,927 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 56 deaths

Mumbai city reported 1,012 new cases taking its tally to 3,35,595, while two deaths took the fatality count to 11,510.

Passengers line up to get their temperatures checked at a train station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases which took the caseload to 22,38,398, while 56 fatalities pushed up the death count to 52,556, said a health official.

On the other hand, 12,182 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,89,294, he added.

There are 95,322 active cases in the state now.

After several days, the number of active cases declined a little.

On Monday, there were 97,637 active cases.

Pune city reported the highest 1,110 new cases, taking its tally to 1,01,389.

Mumbai division, which includes surrounding satellite towns, reported 1,940 new cases and 11 deaths.

It increased the cumulative infection figure in the region to 7,44,060 and death toll to 19,901.

Nashik division's COVID-19 tally stood at 3,04,620 with a death count of 5,318.

The number of cases recorded in the Pune division so far stood at 5,43,514 and deaths at 11,810.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,513 cases and 4,080 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 85,325 and death count at 2,068.

Latur division has reported 89,124 cases until now and 2,554 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 1,09,689 cases while 1,863 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has reported 2,41,407 infections and 4,872 fatalities so far.

With 84,088 tests on Tuesday, the state so far has carried out 1,70,22,315 coronavirus tests.

As many as 4,57,962 people are in home quarantine while 3,827 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 22,38,398, New cases: 9,927, Death toll: 52,556, Discharged: 20,89,294, Active cases: 95,332, People tested so far: 1,70,22,315.

