STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls: After snub from party, ex-CM Mahanta decides not to enter the fray

Mahanta's wife Jayashree said the former CM is hurt as the AGP leadership "sold off" regional sentiment to a national political party.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

Former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Denied ticket by his party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), two-time former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has decided against contesting the upcoming Assam elections, his wife and former MP Jayashree Goswami Mahanta said.

“He has taken a decision not to contest the polls but he will keep working for the cause of regionalism,” she said. “He is hurt that the AGP leadership sold off regional sentiment to a national political party,” she added.

The Bahrampur MLA Mahanta, 68, returned from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi last week after undergoing treatment.

He has been serving as a legislator since 1985. In his Bahrampur seat in Central Assam, which he has been representing since 1991, the AGP is not contesting. The party offered the seat to ally BJP as part of their seat-sharing understanding.

Apart from Mahanta, the AGP also denied tickets to MLAs Utpal Dutta (Lakhimpur), Naren Sonowal (Naharkatiya), and Satyabrata Kalita (Kamalpur). They are now weighing options.

Last week, the leaders of AGP (Progressive) or AGP-P, which Mahanta had floated in 2005 protesting his expulsion by the AGP leadership but later merged with the parent party, met the veteran leader, triggering speculations that he might contest as its candidate.

ALSO READ | Congress polarised Assam's poll atmosphere by aligning with AIUDF: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

After falling out with the AGP leadership, some leaders had walked out of the party over a period of time and formed an organisation called Asom Sangrami Mancha. They are now trying to revive AGP-P and contest the elections.

The AGP was born out of the six-year-long bloody Assam Agitation which ended with the signing of the historic Assam Accord in 1985 between the then Rajiv Gandhi government and the All Assam Students’ Union. Mahanta, AGP’s founder-president, got increasingly cornered in the party for his opposition to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Assam Accord says the immigrants, irrespective of their faith, who entered Assam after March 24 (midnight), 1971 have to detected and deported. But the CAA seeks to protect the non-Muslim immigrants who entered India till December 31, 2014. Mahanta could not accept it and he kept voicing his protest against it within and outside the AGP platform. His posture, however, only took him further away from the party leadership.

The AGP first rose to power in 1985 riding on a strong anti-immigrant public sentiment. Then aged 33, Mahanta became the youngest CM. His second term (1996-2001) was marked by “secret killings”.

It was a dark period in Assam’s history. Masked gunmen would swoop down on villages and kill the family members and relatives of rebels of the United Liberation Front of Asom or ULFA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asom Gana Parisha AGP Prafulla Kumar Mahanta Assam polls Assam elections 2021 Assam elections Assam Polls 2021 Assam assembly elections
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp