Bengal Assembly Polls: Dilip Ghosh holds roadshow ahead of filing nomination

Last week, Ghosh had said that Bharatiya Janata Party will definitely win 200 of the total 294 Assembly seats.

Published: 09th March 2021 03:43 PM

Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh during his roadshow in Kharagpur ahead of filing nomination papers for the Bengal polls (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

KHARAGPUR: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, along with BJP candidate Tapan Bhuiya, on Tuesday held a roadshow here ahead of filing nomination for the Assembly polls.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank. 

