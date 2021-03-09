STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Candidates with criminal records have 28 per cent chance of winning elections: Survey

Party-wise analysis suggested that 180 of 774 BJP candidates, who contested polls since 2004, have criminal cases.

Published: 09th March 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for represenational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A joint survey conducted by the West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms found that candidates with criminal records have 28 per cent chance of winning elections, while those with no such legal obligation hold 15 per cent chance of being triumphant.

The survey -- 'Analysis of criminal and financial background details of candidates and MPs and MLAs since 2004 in West Bengal' - took into account 6,163 candidates, including 1,081 MPs and MLAs, who have contested parliamentary or assembly elections from West Bengal since 2004.

Based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to 2006, 2011 and 2016 assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls held in 2004, 2014 and 2019, the two organisations carried out the survey and found out that 1,121 of the 6,163 candidates have criminal charges against them, and 833 others have serious criminal cases against them.

Party-wise analysis suggested that 180 of 774 BJP candidates, who contested polls since 2004, have criminal cases.

In the ruling TMC camp, 276 of 882 candidates have such litigations against them Similarly, 138 out of 393 Congress nominees, and 156 of 716 CPI(M) candidates were found to have criminal charges filed against them.

The survey further stated that 10 per cent of 6,163 candidates are women.

Of the 623 female candidates in the state since 2010, 72 have criminal cases, and 44 serious criminal charges.

As for male nominees, 789 have serious cases against them.

The study also noted found that the average assets of all candidates were Rs 1.16 crore.

"Data analysis has revealed that money and muscle power have a huge bearing on the outcome of the election results," the report released on Tuesday stated.

The survey also found that the candidates who are graduate or have a higher degree have average assets of Rs 66.75 lakh, while high school pass outs and below have assets worth Rs 1.70 crore.

Elections to the 294-member Assembly will be held in eight phases, beginning March 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Election
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp