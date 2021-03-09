Jharkhand’s Simdega to host two national hockey events for the first time

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: For the first time, Jharkhand's Simdega will be hosting two back-to-back national events starting from March 10.

Hockey enthusiasts are elated that the game close to their hearts is making a comeback in a big way after a long gap due to the ongoing pandemic. Notably, Simdega and its adjoining districts like Khunti and Gumla are known as the hockey belt of Jharkhand that has produced several national and international players.

Hockey India sub-junior women’s national championship-2021 will be held at Simdega AstroTurf Hockey Stadium during March 10-18, while the junior national women’s championship will take place during April 3-12 at the same venue.

According to officials, there will be 26 teams in each of those events and over 500 players and team officials are expected to participate both times.

“Out of the 26 teams taking part in the tournament, 22 teams have already confirmed their participation,” said Hockey Jharkhand president Bholanath Singh.

This is for the first time Simdega, one of the most backward and smallest town of Jharkhand will be hosting a national event, he added.

Singh further added that it will be the biggest sporting events in the state after those remained suspended during the lockdown. The quarter-final matches will be played on March 15 and 16 and the semi-finals on March 16 while the finalists will clash for the title on March 18, he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also pulled up its socks and making preparations for the event on a war footing.

“All preparations have been done and Jharkhand is ready to host the 11th National Sub-junior Hockey Tournament at Simdega. Chief Minister will come and inaugurate the event at 11:30 am,” said Simdega Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav. Padmashree Awardee Mukund Nayak, who is a native of Simdega, will also perform during the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday, he added.