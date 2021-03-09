STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand’s Simdega to host two national hockey events for the first time

Hockey India sub-junior women’s national championship-2021 will be held at Simdega AstroTurf Hockey Stadium during March 10-18

Published: 09th March 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team midfielder Monika

Indian women's hockey team (Photo| Hockey India)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: For the first time, Jharkhand's Simdega will be hosting two back-to-back national events starting from March 10. 

Hockey enthusiasts are elated that the game close to their hearts is making a comeback in a big way after a long gap due to the ongoing pandemic. Notably, Simdega and its adjoining districts like Khunti and Gumla are known as the hockey belt of Jharkhand that has produced several national and international players.

Hockey India sub-junior women’s national championship-2021 will be held at Simdega AstroTurf Hockey Stadium during March 10-18, while the junior national women’s championship will take place during April 3-12 at the same venue.

According to officials, there will be 26 teams in each of those events and over 500 players and team officials are expected to participate both times.

“Out of the 26 teams taking part in the tournament, 22 teams have already confirmed their participation,” said Hockey Jharkhand president Bholanath Singh.

This is for the first time Simdega, one of the most backward and smallest town of Jharkhand will be hosting a national event, he added.

Singh further added that it will be the biggest sporting events in the state after those remained suspended during the lockdown. The quarter-final matches will be played on March 15 and 16 and the semi-finals on March 16 while the finalists will clash for the title on March 18, he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also pulled up its socks and making preparations for the event on a war footing.

“All preparations have been done and Jharkhand is ready to host the 11th National Sub-junior Hockey Tournament at Simdega. Chief Minister will come and inaugurate the event at 11:30 am,” said Simdega Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav. Padmashree Awardee Mukund Nayak, who is a native of Simdega, will also perform during the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simdega Hockey Coronavirus
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp