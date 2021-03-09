STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lecturers' recruitment scam: CBI conducts raid at Ranchi Women’s College, professor arrested

The case is related to irregularities in the recruitment of lecturers where the copies of the aspiring candidates were over-written to make them qualify for the exam by increasing their marks.

Published: 09th March 2021 09:25 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Ranchi Women’s College and arrested Mamta Kerketta, a woman professor, in connection with the lecturers' recruitment scam. 

Earlier, CBI had filed the charge sheet against 69 accused including prof Kerketta.

Kerketta was sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced in the court. A warrant had been issued against Kerketta for ignoring summons for the court appearance.

According to the charge sheet filed by CBI on September 30, 2019, the then Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Chairman Dilip Kumar gave the responsibility of preparing the merit list to the private agency Global Informatics following which 69 ineligible candidates were illegally passed by tampering with the merit list.

According to the charge sheet, the merit list was with the then examination controller and JPSC secretary Elish Usha Rani, but Dilip Prasad directed her on March 29, 2007, to hand it over to the agency. Following this, the rankings of the ineligible candidates were improved as per their convenience.

The charge sheet further stated that Elish Usha Rani and an employee of Global Informatics Dheeraj Kumar played a key role in tampering with the merit list. As per the rules, a merit list could not be given to any private agency.

