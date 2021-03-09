Man arrested for marrying woman using false identity, trying to force her to convert in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A Muslim man has been arrested here for allegedly marrying a woman by hiding his identity and then trying to force her to undergo religious conversion, police said on Monday.

The accused, Mainuddin of Bhelapur village, had met the woman last year and introduced himself as Munna Yadav, the police said, quoting the FIR.

His cousin and accomplice Rehman Ali was arrested on Monday, they added Mainuddin and the woman grew close and eventually got married at a temple in Sant Kabir Nagar district and started living there, according to the FIR.

After some time, the accused disclosed his real name and religion, and started pressuring the woman to convert and also assaulted her for refusing, the police said.

On Saturday, the woman came to know that Mainuddin was planning to get married again and informed police on '112', they said, adding that an FIR was subsequently registered.

"Main accused Mainuddin, aka Munna Yadav, was booked under sections 323, 504, 506, 419 and 120B of the IPC and the provisions of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, and arrested on Sunday," Station House Officer, Harpur Budhat, Devendra Kumar Singh said.