STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi's claim about revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status misleading: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz

He said the world knows that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are "deeply angry" about the "one-sided unconstitutional measure".

Published: 09th March 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz

Former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday termed as "misleading" the claim made allegedly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked for the benefit of the people there.

"It is really unfortunate that PM Modi has made a deceptive statement at Kolkata the other day that the abrogation of Article 370 was done by the central government in favour of the people of J&K," Soz said in a statement here.

"How can PM Modi take the people of J&K for granted who are actually deeply distressed on the illegal abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution," he added.

The Congress leader said the "most evil aspect" of the abrogation of the special constitutional provisions was that the Union government enacted "this wrong act all by itself, although the people of Jammu and Kashmir happen to be the first party to the agreement".

He said the world knows that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are "deeply angry" about the "one-sided unconstitutional measure".

"The people of Kashmir have already indicated, in an ample measure, that they will struggle for restoration of the autonomy of the state as enshrined in the Article 370 of the Constitution of India," Soz said.

Without naming anyone, the Congress leader said there are some politicians in Jammu and Kashmir who are trying to mislead the people of Kashmir by stressing on the restoration of the statehood "which essentially is not the same thing as restoration of the autonomy to the J&K state".

"On the restoration of statehood, the Modi government is committed through its statement to this effect, on the floor of Parliament," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saifuddin Soz Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp