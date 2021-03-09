STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pune cops arrest second major in Army exam paper leak case

The arrested officer had forwarded the question paper to one of the accused, the Pune police official said on condition of anonymity.

Published: 09th March 2021 10:50 PM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: Pune police on Tuesday arrested another Major rank officer in connection with the February 28 Army recruitment exam paper leak, an official said.

The 45-year-old serving officer was detained in Delhi for questioning and arrested after being brought here, he said.

The arrested officer had forwarded the question paper to one of the accused, the Pune police official said on condition of anonymity.

He will be produced in court on Wednesday, he added.

Earlier, Major Thiru Murugan Thangavelu was held in the case with police claiming he had passed on the question paper via Whatsapp to some other accused.

Thangavelu and the officer arrested on Tuesday were in touch, officials said.

So far, seven people, including two Majors, have been arrested in the case.

Earlier in the day, officials had said an Anti Extortion Cell team of Pune police under Inspector Vittal Patil had gone to Delhi as part of the paper leak probe and were jointly working with the Military Intelligence unit based there.

On February 28, the Army Relation Recruitment Exam, which was to be conducted in Pune's BEG centre and 40 other locations across the country, had to be canceled due to the leak.

