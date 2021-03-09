Punjab: Girls escape from Jalandhar ashram, allege lack of facilities

By ANI

JALANDHAR: Several girls on Monday evening alleged that they tried to escape from an ashram in Jalandhar as they were not being given proper food and protested the lack of facilities.

"A group of girls who stayed at Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar tried to escape from the place. They said that they were not being given proper food and other facilities at the place," said Jalandhar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harsimrat Singh.

"The ashram is being run by the state government for the welfare of the women and children in the state," he said.

"We reached the spot when we came to know about the incident. We are trying to address their grievances. Further probe is underway," said the police officer.