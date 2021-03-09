STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scientists want Zoom calls to be new normal, cites low carbon footprint as benefit

It has been a year since the American Physical Society (APS) cancelled its meeting just days before it was to begin in Denver, US, on March 2, last year due to COVID-19.

The above is an archive image of a group Zoom call. Researchers are finding such calls increasingly useful| AP

NEW DELHI: Despite “Zoom fatigue” and the inability to simulate in-person networking with colleagues, scientists want conferences to be held virtually even after the Covid-19 pandemic is over, citing ease of attending from anywhere in the world and low carbon footprint among its many perks.

The announcement triggered similar cancellations, ushering in a ‘new normal’ for scientists, academicians, and researchers. According to a poll of over 900 readers of Nature, a year of online research conferences has brought many benefits.

Nearly 75% of survey respondents said scientific conferences should continue to be hosted virtually, or have a virtual component, even after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

Many researchers say that in the past year they have been able to attend more meetings than ever because they were held online.

Another biggest benefit after accessibility, the survey respondents said, was the lower carbon footprint offered by virtual meetings due to less travel involved.

Lovi Raj Gupta, from, Lovely Professional University Punjab, said the paradigm shift during the times of Covid-19 was swaying the dialogue.

