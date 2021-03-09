STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

States asked to provide Covid-19 vaccine doses for 2-4 weeks to every hospital

States and UTs were particularly urged to leverage the private sector to the maximum to enhance coverage, taking advantage of the liberal guidelines issued by the Centre

Published: 09th March 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker (L) inoculates a woman with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government hospital. (Photo| AFP)

A health worker (L) inoculates a woman with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government hospital. (Photo| AFP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Tuesday asked states to register and activate all private facilities for Covid-19 vaccinations and also provide sufficient stock of vaccine doses to hospitals for 15-28 days so that the facilities can offer online open slots to citizens.

“Visibility of more open slots not only assures the citizens about the services but also helps avoid overcrowding on account of perceived scarcity in absence of clear visibility of vaccination slots,” said the instructions by the Union government to the states.

The directions come following complaints from several parts that upon registration on specified portals and apps for vaccinations, beneficiaries are struggling to find slots for several weeks and a larger number of vaccinations are happening through walk-ins.

In a high-level review meeting of the drive, chaired by P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, top officials at the Centre also reiterated that there is no shortage of vaccine doses in any state.

States and UTs were particularly urged to leverage the private sector to the maximum to enhance coverage, taking advantage of the liberal guidelines issued by the Centre, providing sufficient stock of vaccines necessary for these centres to work at their optimum and providing any other facilitation required.

The advisory came on a day total Covid-19 vaccination crossed 2.40 crore of whom nearly 60 lakh include those above 60 and people between 45-59 years with serious candidates. Of these, more than 10 lakh vaccinations were carried out on Tuesday as per the provisional reports.

In the meeting with state chief secretaries and other officials from the states, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba also advised them to ramp up the speed of vaccination, to cover as many eligible people as possible, in as short a duration as possible, especially given the large population to be covered.

States were asked to prepare a detailed roadmap for the next three months for achieving the targets.

A key direction involved encouraging registration for vaccination over “walk-in” mode, to facilitate the entire process by making it more convenient for the citizen, as well as administering authorities a forward view of expected demand to plan accordingly and avoid over-crowding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine Coronavirus
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp