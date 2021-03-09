STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trafficked Bangladeshi woman rescued by BSF near border outpost

The border guards intercepted the woman at Ghojadanga outpost when she was trying to cross over to the neighbouring country.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border.

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA:  A Bangladeshi woman, allegedly trafficked into India, has been rescued by Border Security Force jawans close to a border outpost in North 24 Parganas district, a BSF statement said on Tuesday.

The border guards intercepted the woman at Ghojadanga outpost when she was trying to cross over to the neighbouring country on Monday night, the statement said.

During interrogation, the woman said that a few months back she had been sold to a brothel in the red-light area of Sonagachi here by a gang of international traffickers.

She had escaped from the red-light area on Sunday.

The woman, who was abandoned by her husband at Munshiganj district in the neighbouring country, had approached a friend in Bangladesh to help her cross the international border for getting a tailoring job in India.

Instead of helping her, her friend made her fall prey to a racket involved in flesh trade, the statement said.

The woman has been handed over to Basirhat police station after counselling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF Bangladeshi woman India
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp