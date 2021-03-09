STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Rape survivor lodges case after 27 years as son enquires about his father

The survivor’s relatives came to know about the assault when she conceived a child, said a relative of the woman while interacting with media persons.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A woman has lodged an FIR against two men who had allegedly raped her 27 years ago in  Shahjahanpur, UP.

The survivor, 40, took the step apparently after her son enquired about his father.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in 1994 when the survivor was 13 years old and lived in Shahjahanpur city at a relative’s house.

One Naki Hasan, who lived in the complainant’s locality, had entered the house when she was alone and raped her, SP (City) Sanjay Kumar told the media.

The complainant has also accused Hasan’s younger brother, Guddu, of raping her, said the SP.

The survivor’s relatives came to know about the assault when she conceived a child, said a relative of the woman while interacting with media persons.

Local sources said upon seeing her medical condition, her immediate family members had decided not to pursue the case, and instead sent her to live with another relative where she gave birth to a son. The child was later left for adoption.

Years later, when the mother and son united, the latter asked the victim about his father. The survivor then decided to pursue the case on the insistence of her son, said sources.

“Her son is very supportive of her and has encouraged her to lodge a complaint,” said a relative, adding the woman has demanded that Naki Hasan and his brother Guddu should be arrested and a DNA test done to ascertain paternity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Pregnancy
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp