UP: Rape survivor lodges case after 27 years as son enquires about his father

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A woman has lodged an FIR against two men who had allegedly raped her 27 years ago in Shahjahanpur, UP.

The survivor, 40, took the step apparently after her son enquired about his father.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in 1994 when the survivor was 13 years old and lived in Shahjahanpur city at a relative’s house.

One Naki Hasan, who lived in the complainant’s locality, had entered the house when she was alone and raped her, SP (City) Sanjay Kumar told the media.

The complainant has also accused Hasan’s younger brother, Guddu, of raping her, said the SP.

The survivor’s relatives came to know about the assault when she conceived a child, said a relative of the woman while interacting with media persons.

Local sources said upon seeing her medical condition, her immediate family members had decided not to pursue the case, and instead sent her to live with another relative where she gave birth to a son. The child was later left for adoption.

Years later, when the mother and son united, the latter asked the victim about his father. The survivor then decided to pursue the case on the insistence of her son, said sources.

“Her son is very supportive of her and has encouraged her to lodge a complaint,” said a relative, adding the woman has demanded that Naki Hasan and his brother Guddu should be arrested and a DNA test done to ascertain paternity.