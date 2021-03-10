STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, JJP, Congress rally MLAs as Khattar government to face no-confidence motion on Wednesday

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with JJP chief Dushyant Chautala meets Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHNADIGARH: With the Congress' no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government set to be taken up in the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday, the ruling BJP-JJP as well as main the opposition party have issued whips to their respective members for their compulsory presence in the House.

Haryana minister and BJP's chief whip Kanwar Pal said, "All the members of the Bharatiya Janata Legislature Party are requested to remain present in the House throughout the 10th day of March during the current budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha."

"They should not leave the chamber without prior permission of the leader. Many important legislative matters are likely to come up for discussion. The members are requested to be present at the time of division/voting," Pal, who is the Education and the Parliamentary Affairs minister, said while issuing the whip.

BJP's alliance partner the JJP also issued a whip to its legislators.

Jannayak Janta Party's chief whip Amarjeet Dhanda while issuing the whip to his party legislators said, "All JJP members of the Haryana legislative assembly are hereby informed that no-confidence against the Council of Ministers proposed by opposition will be brought in the Haryana legislative assembly on March 10."

"All members of JJP in the Haryana assembly are therefore requested to be present positively in the House throughout the day on March 10 and support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion," Dhanda said.

Congress' senior leader and chief whip B B Batra said, "The members of CLP, Haryana are informed that no confidence motion against the government shall be listed on March 10 in the business of the House".

"Hon'ble Members of CLP, Haryana are informed that No-Confidence Motion against the Government shall be listed on 10th March, 2021 in the business of the House. I issue whip, that you must ensure your presence in the House on 10th March, 2021 at 10.00 am positively and support the vote of No Confidence," read a note from Batra.

Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

The Congress will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday with Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday last fixing the date for it to be taken up in the House.

Talking to reporters after the day's proceedings in the state assembly ended on Friday, former chief minister and Congress leader B S Hooda had said, "The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers."

He had said that his party also plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.

"The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he said.

He said the party needed to move a no-confidence motion because the BJP-JJP government has lost public confidence and the coalition government, betraying public opinion, is taking anti-people decisions one after the other.

