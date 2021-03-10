STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to meet Wednesday to pick Trivendra Rawat's replacement; multiple names in consideration

Sources said state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to be the next chief minister.

Published: 10th March 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Names of at least half a dozen leaders, including Dhan Singh Rawat, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Satpal Maharaj, are doing the rounds to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat, who resigned as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Though Trivendra Singh Rawat's substitute will be decided at a state legislature party meeting at the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday under the watch of party national vice-president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, political circles are abuzz with speculations.

Sources said state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to be the next chief minister.

A man known for his polite ways, 48-year-old Dhan Singh, a resident of Paithani village in Pauri district, is said to be close to the outgoing chief minister.

Singh became an MLA for the first time in 2017.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj is also being looked at as a prominent contender.

A former Congress heavyweight, Maharaj joined the BJP in 2014 after losing the race for chief ministership to Harish Rawat.

Maharaj is an MLA from Chaubattakhal in Pauri district.

He is also a spiritual guru having admirers across the country.

The 69-year-old had been a Congress MP from Pauri in the past.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is another contender for the post.

A former chief minister, Nishank is an MP from Haridwar.

He was also a hill development minister in undivided Uttar Pradesh.

The name of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is also doing the rounds.

Koshyari had held the Uttarkhand chief minister's post briefly after Nityanand Swami.

He has also represented the state both in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Names of BJP national spokesperson Anil Baluni and former state BJP president Ajay Bhatt are also in circulation.

Baluni (50) is currently a Rajya Sabha member and his proximity with the central party leadership may help him get to the top office in the state.

Bhatt represents the Nainital constituency in the Lok Sabha.

He had defeated former chief minister Harish Rawat in Nainital in the 2019 general elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagat Singh Koshyari Dhan Singh Rawat Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Satpal Maharaj Trivendra Singh Rawat BJP
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp