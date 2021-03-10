STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress' 'anti-people' policies behind BJP's rise to power: Mayawati

The BSP chief also advised her party leaders and workers to meet various government officials after fixing appointments with them to secure justice for people in cases of atrocities against them.

Published: 10th March 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday attributed the BJP's rise to power to the "wrong" and "anti-people" policies of the Congress.

"Every party faces ups and downs. After independence, parties like Jansangh and BJP had been finished," said Mayawati in a statement.

But, she said, the BJP with its communal and anti-people polices is at its peak today.

"The BJP is in power because of the wrong and anti-people policies of the Congress," she said.

Alleging that both the UP and central government have been ignoring the interest of the people, society and the nation, Mayawati said they are busy trampling the opposition and misusing power.

"This is unfortunate for the democracy and everyone is concerned about it," she said.

The BSP chief also advised her party leaders and workers to meet various government officials after fixing appointments with them to secure justice for people in cases of atrocities against them.

The BSP statement said the party has completed the first round of district-level review meetings for the preparation of the panchayat elections.

During this meeting, office bearers of all 75 districts and 18 divisions presented their detailed report to the party leadership, the statement added.

While reviewing the preparations for the panchayat polls, Mayawati also said if they are held fairly, the BSP would win many seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati Congress BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp