Congress' 'anti-people' policies behind BJP's rise to power: Mayawati

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday attributed the BJP's rise to power to the "wrong" and "anti-people" policies of the Congress.

"Every party faces ups and downs. After independence, parties like Jansangh and BJP had been finished," said Mayawati in a statement.

But, she said, the BJP with its communal and anti-people polices is at its peak today.

"The BJP is in power because of the wrong and anti-people policies of the Congress," she said.

Alleging that both the UP and central government have been ignoring the interest of the people, society and the nation, Mayawati said they are busy trampling the opposition and misusing power.

"This is unfortunate for the democracy and everyone is concerned about it," she said.

The BSP chief also advised her party leaders and workers to meet various government officials after fixing appointments with them to secure justice for people in cases of atrocities against them.

The BSP statement said the party has completed the first round of district-level review meetings for the preparation of the panchayat elections.

During this meeting, office bearers of all 75 districts and 18 divisions presented their detailed report to the party leadership, the statement added.

While reviewing the preparations for the panchayat polls, Mayawati also said if they are held fairly, the BSP would win many seats.